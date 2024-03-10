LSU’s Poa out of SEC Tournament championship with a concussion

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — LSU guard Last-Tear Poa won’t play in the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game after suffering a concussion late in Saturday’s win over Mississippi. Poa hit her head hard on the court and had to be taken off on a stretcher. She was checked at St. Francis Hospital and was released overnight after her diagnosis. Poa won’t be at the arena Sunday and instead will watch the game from the team hotel, according to an LSU spokesman. Poa had started the past three games with freshman Mikaylah Williams out with a foot injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.