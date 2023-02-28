LSU’s Kelly promoted Jancek to special teams cooridantor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly is promoting senior defensive analyst John Jancek to special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. Jancek fills the spot vacated by Brian Polian, who is remaining at LSU in a managerial role overseeing the roster and monitoring the transfer portal. LSU was plagued early last season by a handful of special teams failures. They included a critical blocked extra point kick in a season-opening, one-point loss to Florida State. There were also several fumbled punt or kick returns. Jancek is a former defensive coordinator at Georgia and Tennessee who’s been coaching at the college level for three decades. He’s also been part of Kelly’s staffs at Grand Valley State and Central Michigan.

