LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Georgia’s Kirby Smart highlight AP’s midseason SEC honorees

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Georgia coach Kirby Smart and linebackers Dallas Turner and Jett Johnson are among those honored by The Associated Press in a midseason report for the Southeastern Conference. Daniels is the offensive player of the first half and Smart has turned in the top coaching job, according to AP sports writers covering the league. Alabama’s Turner and MIssissippi State’s Johnson shared top defensive honors for the first half.

