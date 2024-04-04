LSU’s Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal for 2nd straight year

LSU star Hailey Van Lith is in the transfer portal for the second consecutive season. She averaged 11.6 points and 3.6 assists in her first and only season with the Tigers, who saw their season end on Monday with a loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight. Van Lith was eligible to declare for the WNBA Draft, but also had the option to return for another season because of the extra year that was granted by the NCAA when COVID-19 affected their freshmen season.

