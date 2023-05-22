LSU’s Dylan Crews top SEC player, teammate Paul Skenes top pitcher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — LSU junior outfielder Dylan Crews is the first to win Southeastern Conference player of the year in consecutive seasons while Tigers junior right-hander Paul Skenes is pitcher of the year. The teammates, projected as the top two picks in this year’s amateur draft, were honored in voting among the league’s head coaches. Pittsburgh has the first pick on July 9 and Washington selects second. Crews and Skenes also were among 25 semifinalists announced Monday for the Golden Spikes Award, given to college player of the year and announced June 25.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.