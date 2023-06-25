LSU’s Dylan Crews is the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s top baseball player

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — LSU center fielder Dylan Crews is the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the country. The two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year led the Tigers to the College World Series finals and is among the national leaders in most offensive categories. Crews is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the amateur draft next month. Crews is the 10th Golden Spikes winner from the Southeastern Conference and the second from LSU. The Tigers’ Ben McDonald won the award in 1989.

