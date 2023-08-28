LSU’s Brian Kelly names Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson the Tigers’ top returner

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly sounds confident that Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson can transform the fifth-ranked Tigers’ return game from a turnover-prone liability into an asset. Kelly says Anderson is “pretty dynamic” and helps give the Tigers’ punt and kick returns “a different look.” Kelly named Anderson LSU’s primary returner on Monday as the Tigers prepared to face No. 8 Florida State in Orlando on Sunday night. The game is a rematch of a season-opener last year that saw two muffed punts by LSU play a pivotal role in a 24-23 FSU victory in New Orleans. Anderson is a receiver from New Orleans who saw his freshman season at Alabama mostly wiped out by a knee injury.

