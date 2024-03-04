LSU’s Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith take part in senior day, but don’t rule out a return

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The crowd filling LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center chanted, “One more year!,” when star forward Angel Reese and explosive guard Hailey Van Lith were standing at center court during senior day festivities. It was halftime of what might have been their last regular-season game for LSU on Sunday. Although they elected to take part in senior day when No. 9 LSU beat Kentucky 77-56, Reese and Van Lith said they continue to weigh options. Those include declaring for the WNBA draft or possibly remaining at LSU. Both players say they’re trying to focus exclusively on the postseason basketball ahead before making any final decisions about their futures. They also say LSU’s passionate fan base will be a factor they consider.

