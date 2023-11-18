LSU’s Angel Reese absent for Tigers’ victory at Southeastern Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey is offering few details about why All-America forward Angel Reese did not accompany the Tigers for their game at SE Louisiana. Mulkey says Reese remains part of the team and that they “hope to see her sooner than later.” Reese’s surprise absence on Friday night came after she was benched for the second half of LSU’s 109-79 victory over Kent State on Tuesday. Mulkey has said that was a “coach’s decision” and did not elaborate.

