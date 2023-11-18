LSU’s Angel Reese a no-show for Tigers tilt at Southeastern Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — LSU All-America forward Angel Reese is not with the Tigers for their game at Southeastern Louisiana. LSU did not immediately provide a reason for Reese’s surprise absence but coach Kim Mulkey was expected to address it after the game. Reese was benched for the second half of LSU’s 109-79 victory over Kent State on Tuesday. Mulkey has said that was a “coach’s decision” and did not elaborate. Reese had started LSU’s first four games, during which the Tigers went 3-1, and averaged 17 points and 10.3 rebounds. Reese averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebound per game last season in leading LSU to its first national championship in women’s basketball.

