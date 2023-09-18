LSU safety Greg Brooks is out indefinitely because of a ‘medical emergency,’ coach Brian Kelly says

LSU coach Brian Kelly says starting safety Greg Brooks is out indefinitely because of a “medical emergency.” The coach said Monday he can’t go into detail about Brooks’ condition out of respect for his family’s privacy. It also is potentially a violation of federal law for LSU to disclose certain medical information about players without their consent. Brooks is from the New Orleans area. He played three seasons at Arkansas before transferring to LSU in 2022. He started 13 games for the Tigers last season. He played in the first two games this season before leaving the team late last week.

