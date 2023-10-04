LSU safety Greg Brooks diagnosed with brain cancer, but no evidence it has spread, doctor says

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU safety Greg Brooks has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, according to his family and the hospital caring for him. Brooks had emergency surgery three weeks ago to remove a tumor between his cerebellum and brainstem. Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Health, says Brooks’ speech and ability to communicate has been impacted, but there’s no evidence the cancer has spread. Brooks started 13 games for the Tigers last season and played in the first two this season. LSU coach Brian Kelly and his staff became concerned about bouts with dizziness Brooks was experiencing and sent him for additional testing.

