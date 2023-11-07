LSU routs Mississippi Valley State 106-60 behind Baker’s 29 points

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Will Baker scored 29 points in 19 minutes to lead LSU to a 106-60 rout of Mississippi Valley State in the season-opener for both teams. Baker was one of four Tigers to finish in double-figure scoring. Jordan Wright added 12 points, and Daimion Collin and Tyrell Ward chipped in with 11 apiece for LSU, which made 57.6% of its shots from the field (34-for-59) and 53.8% of its 3s (14-for-26).

