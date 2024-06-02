LSU rallies from big deficit to defeat Wofford 13-6 and advance to Chapel Hill final

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Josh Pearson had four RBI, Griffin Herring pitched 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in relief, and LSU rolled past Wofford 13-6 to reach the championship round of the Chapel Hill Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Defending national champion LSU advanced to the regional final later Sunday against North Carolina. The Tar Heels sent LSU to the elimination round with a 6-2 decision on Saturday. After falling behind 5-0 in the first inning on Sunday, LSU tied it in the sixth and scored seven runs in the last three innings to put the game away.

