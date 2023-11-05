LSU QB Jayden Daniels suffers head injury in Alabama game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a head injury on a hard hit that drew a roughing-the-passer flag in the fourth quarter and didn’t play another snap. Daniels lay face down after the hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner before walking off the field in No. 13 LSU’s 42-28 loss to the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide. He re-entered after one play but called time out after a false start penalty and went back to the sideline. LSU coach Brian Kelly said Daniels had a head injury and will undergo more testing.

