LSU QB Jayden Daniels leaves Alabama game after taking hard hit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was hurt on a hard hit that drew a roughing the passer flag in the fourth quarter. Daniels lay face down after the hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner before walking off the field. He re-entered after one play but called time out after a false start penalty and went back to the sideline. CBS reported that Daniels was in concussion protocol. His mother came down to the medical tent to check on him.

