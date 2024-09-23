LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.’s season is ended by knee injury, coach confirms

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly says linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has an anterior cruciate ligament injury that has ended what was expected to be his final season with the Tigers before entering the NFL draft. The injury occurred while Perkins was making a tackle in the fourth quarter of 14th-ranked LSU’s 34-17 victory over UCLA. Perkins was a preseason AP All-America selection who burst into the college football limelight as a freshman during the 2022-23 season. He had 7 1/2 sacks among 13 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and an interception that season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.