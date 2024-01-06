LSU hires Missouri D-coordinator Baker on 3-year deal worth $2.5 million annually, AP source says

LSU has hired Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker and given him a three-year contract that will pay $2.5 million annually, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because LSU had not announced the terms of the contract. Baker replaces Matt House, who was fired by head coach Brian Kelly along with three other defensive assistants earlier this week. LSU ranked 109th in the country in yards per play allowed at 6.14. Baker was linebackers coach at LSU in 2021, but was not retained when Kelly took over after that season for the fired Ed Orgeron.

