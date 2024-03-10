LSU guard Poa taken off court on stretcher after getting hurt during SEC Tournament semifinal

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — LSU point guard Last-Tear Poa was taken off the court on a stretcher with her neck in a brace after a hard fall behind the basket late in the Tigers game with Mississippi at the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Saturday night. Poa had gotten up with help and was being assisted to the team’s bench. But she stopped and was placed flat on the floor while paramedics came out with the stretcher. LSU players huddled together on the sideline to pray while fans chanted “Poa.” Poa is a junior from Australia who has started 10 games this season.

