LSU guard Poa diagnosed with concussion after leaving court on a stretcher during SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — LSU guard Last-Tear Poa was diagnosed with a concussion after hitting her head on the court during the eighth-ranked Tigers 75-67 victory over Mississippi at the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Saturday night. Poa was taken off the court on a stretcher late in the game. Coach Kim Mulkey said she got word after the game that Poa’s scan at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville came back clean. “So that’s wonderful news,” Mulkey said. Poa had gotten up with help and was being assisted to the team’s bench. But she stopped and was placed flat on the floor while paramedics came out with the stretcher.

