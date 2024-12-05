LSU forward Jalen Reed diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury

By The Associated Press
LSU forward Jalen Reed (9) shoots under pressure from Kansas State center Ugonna Onyenso (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

BATON ROUGE, La, (AP) — LSU forward Jalen Reed has been diagnosed with a torn right knee ligament that will sideline him the remainder of this season, coach Matt McMahon said Wednesday night. The team captain tore his anterior cruciate ligament during LSU’s 85-75 victory over Florida State on Tuesday night. Reed has started in all eight games this season for LSU (7-1), averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.

