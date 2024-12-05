LSU forward Jalen Reed diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury

BATON ROUGE, La, (AP) — LSU forward Jalen Reed has been diagnosed with a torn right knee ligament that will sideline him the remainder of this season, coach Matt McMahon said Wednesday night. The team captain tore his anterior cruciate ligament during LSU’s 85-75 victory over Florida State on Tuesday night. Reed has started in all eight games this season for LSU (7-1), averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.