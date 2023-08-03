LSU football coach Brian Kelly cites gambling concerns while adopting new injury reporting policy

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has a new and more “transparent” injury reporting policy that coach Brian Kelly describes as a “proactive” response to the proliferation of legalized sports betting. One concern for Kelly is the specter of gamblers hounding football staff for insider information. Kelly says “it’s better to be proactive in those situations and take away even the temptation” to have that in LSU’s football operations building. The new LSU policy comes on the heels of criminal charges against current and former Iowa and Iowa State athletes that stemmed from gambling investigations at those schools. Kelly says LSU’s injury reports will be released twice during game weeks and look similar to NFL injury reports.

