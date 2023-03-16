LSU enters NCAA Tournament energized by Mulkey mania

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The story of LSUs turnaround under Kim Mulkey continues with the third-seeded Tigers’ first-round NCAA Tournament game against No. 14 seed Hawaii in Baton Rouge. LSU missed two straight NCAA tournaments before Mulkey arrived. The coach had won three national titles at Baylor. But she was lured to LSU by a chance to return to her home state. The Tigers have won 54 of the 62 games since and are early round tournament hosts for the second straight year. LSU All-America forward Angel Reese praises Mulkey’s motivational ability. Guard Alexis Morris says Mulkey combines a will to win with an ability to evolve and adjust. Sixth-seeded Michigan and 11th-seeded UNLV also square of in Baton Rouge on Friday.

