LSU defeats Georgia 72-67 in opening round of SEC Tournament

By The Associated Press
Georgia guard Justin Hill (11) goes to the floor as LSU guard Trae Hannibal (0) applies pressure during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. LSU won 72-67. (AP Photo/John Amis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Amis]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 18 points, Trae Hannibal and Shawn Phillips both had double-doubles, and 14th-seeded LSU defeated No. 11 seed Georgia 72-67 in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. LSU, which blew double-digit leads in the second half of recent losses to Missouri and Florida, held on to a 12-point halftime lead until Georgia tied it at 57-all on a 3-pointer by Jabri Abdur-Rahim with under five minutes remaining. Georgia led 61-59 after two free throws by Justin Hill. LSU got a big boost from a four-point play by Adam Miller but Georgia tied the score at 67 when Hill finished off a three-point play with 1:33 remaining. The Bulldogs did not score again.

