LSU defeats Georgia 72-67 in opening round of SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 18 points, Trae Hannibal and Shawn Phillips both had double-doubles, and 14th-seeded LSU defeated No. 11 seed Georgia 72-67 in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. LSU, which blew double-digit leads in the second half of recent losses to Missouri and Florida, held on to a 12-point halftime lead until Georgia tied it at 57-all on a 3-pointer by Jabri Abdur-Rahim with under five minutes remaining. Georgia led 61-59 after two free throws by Justin Hill. LSU got a big boost from a four-point play by Adam Miller but Georgia tied the score at 67 when Hill finished off a three-point play with 1:33 remaining. The Bulldogs did not score again.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.