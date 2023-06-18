LSU beats SEC rival Tennessee 6-3 at the College World Series with Skenes leading the way

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Paul Skenes struck out 12 and carried a shutout into the eighth inning before Tennessee broke through, and LSU held on to beat its SEC rival 6-3 in the College World Series. Skenes’ fastball touched 100 mph throughout as he ran his season strikeout total to 200. That made him the first college pitcher to reach that mark since 2011. LSU will play Wake Forest on Monday night. The Volunteers will meet Stanford in an elimination game. LSU’s Brayden Jobert finished a single short of hitting for the cycle and Gavin Dugas homered for the third time in four games.

