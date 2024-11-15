LSU beats Kansas State 76-65 behind Cam Carter’s 20 points against his former team

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 20 points against his former team, freshman Vyctorius Miller added 15 points and LSU beat Kansas State 76-65. Carter, who spent his sophomore and junior seasons with Kansas State, was 6 of 11 from the field, including three made 3-pointers. He has scored 62 points and made 11 of 19 3-pointers in his first three games with LSU after averaging 14.6 points last season with the Wildcats. It was just Kansas State’s fifth loss at home in 36 games under coach Jerome Tang. Jordan Sears had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Daimion Collins added 12 points for LSU (3-0).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.