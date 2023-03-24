LPGA tournament in Taiwan canceled for 4th straight year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament is off the schedule for the fourth straight year. The LPGA Tour says it has mutually agreed with the Swinging Skirts Golf Foundation to cancel the tournament that was scheduled for late October. The tournament dates to 2014, when it was played in California. Asian events were canceled in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and tournaments in China and Taiwan have not been played since then. Still on the schedule for October is the Shanghai tournament.

