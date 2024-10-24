LPGA Tour rookie Mao Saigo of Japan takes 1st-round lead at Malaysian tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Mao Saigo birdied six of her first nine holes for a 9-under 63 and a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Maybank Championship. Haeran Ryu of South Korea was a stroke behind Thursday while two others were tied for third, two strokes behind the Japanese player. Defending champion Celine Boutier has been one of the hottest players on the Asian swing, with back-to-back top-10 finishes at Shanghai (tied for ninth) two weeks ago and in South Korea (2nd) last week. She shot 67 on Thursday and was tied for 11th.

