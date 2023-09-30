LPGA Tour rookie Hae Ran Ryu leads NW Arkansas Championship

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hae Ran Ryu shot another bogey-free 7-under 64 to push her lead to two strokes Saturday in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, leaving Lexi Thompson six strokes back. Ryu played her final nine at Pinnacle Country Club in 5-under 31 with birdies on Nos. 3-6 and 9. Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, the 22-year-old South Korean player was the LPGA Q-Series medalist last year. A stroke back after an opening 65, Thompson had just two birdies in a bogey-free 69 that left her tied for 11th at 8 under. Winless since June 2019, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner is 138th in the Race to CME Globe and in danger of losing her tour card without taking a career money exemption.

