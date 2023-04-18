LPGA starts majors in Houston, PGA has teams in New Orleans

The LPGA Tour major season begins in a new location. The Chevron Championship has left Mission Hills in the California desert for the Houston suburbs. Jennifer Kupcho is the defending champion. The field features 42 of the top 50 in the women’s world ranking. It’s being played at The Club at Carlton Woods with a $5.1 million purse. The PGA Tour has its only team competition of the season at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are the defending champions. The European tour and Japan Golf Tour are holding their first co-sanctioned tournament in Japan.

