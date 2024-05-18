LPGA monitoring health issues after 10 players withdraw from Mizuho Americas Open

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — LPGA officials are concerned about health issues at the Mizuho Americas Open after 10 players withdrew from the event, including seven with various illnesses. The LPGA issued a statement late in the second round Friday, saying they will continue to monitor the situation at Liberty National. The run of withdrawals was highlighted in the first round when defending champion Rose Zhang dropped out after three holes because of an intestinal issue. Of the 10 players who withdrew, the LPGA said there exited with injuries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.