LPGA ends season with big payoff in Florida. PGA Tour plays final event at Sea Island

The LPGA and PGA Tour end their seasons with different things at stake. The LPGA ends with its CME Group Tour Championship. The 60-player field will be competing for the richest prize in women’s golf at $4 million. Everyone starts even, so it’s a four-day shootout for the Race to CME Globe title. The PGA Tour’s season ends in Sea Island. At stake is finishing in the top 125 in the FedEx Cup for a full card in 2025. The European tour just crowned a champion and four days later starts a new season Down Under with the Australian PGA.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.