LPGA commissioner takes the blame for Solheim Cup transportation issues

GAINESVILLE, Va. (AP) — LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan has taken responsibility for the tour’s failure to get fans to the Solheim Cup in time to see the opening tee shots. But she declined Saturday to offer a full explanation of the debacle that has led to speculation about her future. Players teed off Friday morning in front of half-empty grandstands at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, muting what could have been a raucous first-tee atmosphere in the team competition between the United States against Europe. The stands were full on Saturday, but the damage had been done. Marcoux Samaan says she has to “own it” as the leader of the LPGA Tour.

