Loyola Chicago defeats No. 21 Dayton 77-72 behind Watson’s 24 points

CHICAGO (AP) — Des Watson scored 24 points and Braden Norris made two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch, finishing with 19 points and 11 assists as Loyola Chicago defeated No. 21 Dayton 77-72. The teams entered tied for second place in the Atlantic 10 behind Richmond. With 2:09 remaining, Norris drained a 3 to put Loyola Chicago up 72-68. DaRon Holmes II cut it to 72-70 with two free throws, but Norris iced the game with another 3 from the corner with 17 seconds to go. Philip Alston scored 13 points for Loyola Chicago, which has won eight of nine. Holmes had 20 points and nine rebounds for Dayton, which has dropped two of three.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.