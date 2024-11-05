Loyer scores 21 to lead No. 14 Purdue in 90-73 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 14 Purdue beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-73. Also scoring in double figures were Trey Kaufman-Renn with 15 points, Myles Colvin with 14, Daniel Jacobsen with 13 and Braden Smith with 12. Kaufman-Renn had nine rebounds and Smith had 15 assists. Owen Dease scored 20 for the Islanders. Garry Clark added 14 points. The Boilermakers led 49-33 at halftime, but the Islanders got as close as three points in the second half before Purdue pulled away. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi shot 54% in the second half to get back into the game.

