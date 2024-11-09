Loyer and Kaufman-Renn lead No. 14 Purdue past Northern Kentucky 72-50

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored 16 points and Trey Kaufman-Renn had 14 to lead No. 14 Purdue to a 72-50 rout of Northern Kentucky. Braden Smith added 11 points and seven assists for the Boilermakers, who improved to 2-0. Caleb Furst scored eight points off the bench. No one reached double figures for the Norse, who fell to 0-2. Trey Robinson, Sam Vinson and Keeyan Itejere each had eight points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.