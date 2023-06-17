Loyd scores 39 to lead Storm past Wings despite 41 points from Ogunbowale

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 39 points, Seattle made 17 3-pointers and the Storm defeated the Dallas Wings 109-103. Seattle’s victory overshadowed a career-high 41-point performance by Arike Ogunbowale of the Wings. Seattle trailed 75-74 entering the fourth quarter but quickly regained the lead early in the period and led for the final nine minutes. A three-point play by Ogunbowale drew the Wings within one point near the four-minute mark but in the next minute-and-a-half, Loyd hit a 17-footer, Ezi Magbegor drained a 3-pointer and Loyd hit another midrange jumper to keep the Storm out in front. Loyd added a 3-pointer and went 7 of 8 from the foul line to help put the game away in the final two minutes.

