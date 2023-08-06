Loyd scores 32, Whitcomb hits key shot and Storm defeat Mercury 97-91 despite 28 by Taurasi

PHOENIX (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 17 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and Sami Whitcomb hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to lift the Seattle Storm to a 97-91 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Brittney Griner had 22 points for the Mercury after sitting out the previous three games for a mental health break. Diana Taurasi had 28 points after she scored 42 points Thursday night to surpass 10,000 in her legendary career, but it wasn’t enough against the last-place Storm. Phoenix player Shey Peddy was hit in the head by an elbow, removed from the court on a stretcher and taken to a hospital. The Mercury said she had movement in her limbs.

