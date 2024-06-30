Loyd scores 30 again, leads Seattle Storm past Dallas Wings 97-76

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 30 points that included 16 of 17 free throws and the Seattle Storm defeated the Dallas Wings 97-76. The Storm held Dallas to fewer than 20 points in each of the last three quarters. They have won the first three games of their WNBA-record nine-game homestand. Jordan Horston had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Seattle. Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points, Ezi Magbegor 13 and Skylar Diggins-Smith 11. Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points to lead Dallas.

