Loyd scores 25 points, reaches two milestones, to lead Storm to 72-61 win over slumping Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jewell Loyd had 25 points to lead the Seattle Storm to a 72-61 win over Los Angeles, dealing a setback to the Sparks playoff hopes. Los Angeles (15-21) dropped into a tie with Chicago for the final playoff spot but the Sky hold the tiebreaker by winning the season series 3-1. Loyd joined A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas and Breanna Stewart of New York in reaching the 800-point milestone this season. Jewell also surpassed 900 career assists. Sami Whitcomb added 14 points for the Storm (11-15), who ended a three-game losing streak.

