Loyd scores 25, Magbegor has double-double, Storm top Mystics 84-75 for first win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jewell Loyd overcame a slow start to score 24 points, Ezi Magbegor had a double-double and the Seattle Storm pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Washington Mystics 84-75. Both teams entered the game at 0-2. Seattle outscored Washington 22-11 in the fourth quarter, going on a 20-5 run with Loyd scoring eight points and Skylar Diggins-Smith and Victoria Vivians adding six. Down four with eight minutes to go, Vivians hit a 3-pointer and Loyd made two free throws to put the Storm up 69-68. Diggins-Smith scored the next four points before Loyd had Seattle’s next eight for a 79-73 lead with 2:38 to go. Vivians’ free throws pushed it to 84-73 at 1:17. Ariel Atkins had 19 points for Washington.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.