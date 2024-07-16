Loyd and Ogwumike combine to score 20 of Seattle’s 25 fourth-quarter points in 89-83 win over Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jewell Loyd had 30 points and seven assists, Nneka Ogwumike added 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals against her former team, and the Seattle Storm beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-83. Seattle (17-8), which played a game on the road for the first time since June 19, closed the first half of the season by winning eight of 10 games. Loyd and Ogwumike combined to score 20 of Seattle’s 25 fourth-quarter points. Ogwumike, who played her first game in Los Angeles since signing with the Storm as a free agent in February, made a driving layup with 2:20 left in the fourth to move past Lisa Leslie for 12th on the WNBA career scoring list. Loyd reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.