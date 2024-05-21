Loyalty raises respect for Europa League final coaches Alonso of Leverkusen and Atalanta’s Gasperini

DUBLIN (AP) — Two admired coaches at opposite ends of their careers with shared values of loyalty to their overachieving small-city clubs. Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini will send out their teams for the Europa League final Wednesday in Dublin. Xabi Alonso has led unbeaten Leverkusen to an instant classic season in his first full one in the job at age 42. Gian Piero Gasperini at 66 is having perhaps the finest of his 21st seasons as coach and his eighth at Atalanta. While Alonso is staying with Leverkusen despite offers from Bayern Munich and Liverpool, speculation grows Gasperini will move on.

