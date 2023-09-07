Lowry, Meronk and McIlroy make solid starts at Irish Open as Bjorn shares early lead

Shane Lowry needed a good start at the Irish Open to justify his pick for the Ryder Cup and Adrian Meronk wanted one to show Europe captain Luke Donald was wrong to leave him off the team. Both got what they were after at The K Club. Lowry made seven birdies and shot 4-under 68 to lie two shots off the lead midway through the first round. Meronk started birdie-birdie and shot 69 in a solid start to his title defense. The lead was shared on 6 under by Englishmen Jordan Smith and Ross Fisher and 52-year-old Thomas Bjorn, a former Ryder Cup captain.

