Lowry, McIlroy and Meronk make solid starts at Irish Open as Sharma takes first-round lead

STRAFFAN, Ireland (AP) — Shane Lowry needs a good week at the Irish Open to justify getting picked for the Ryder Cup and Adrian Meronk wants one to show Europe captain Luke Donald was wrong to leave him off the team. Both have gotten off to a good start at The K Club. Lowry made seven birdies and shot 4-under 68 to lie three shots off the lead held by Shubhankar Sharma after the first round. Meronk started birdie-birdie and shot 69 in a solid start to his title defense. Sharma shot a bogey-free 65 and was one clear of five players including 52-year-old Thomas Bjorn.

