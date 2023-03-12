Lowry back for Heat, comes off bench for 1st time since ’13

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Lowry played for the first time in more than a month, and did so without starting for the first time in more than a decade. The Miami Heat guard, who had missed his team’s last 15 games with left knee soreness, returned to game action at Orlando on Saturday night and came off the bench. It was his first time playing as a reserve since Jan. 26, 2013. Lowry had started in each of his last 677 regular-season appearances, with 94 playoff games pushing that streak to 771.

