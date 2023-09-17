Lowery’s 50-yard FG lifts Tennessee State over Gardner-Webb 27-25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — James Lowery kicked a 50-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining to rally Tennessee State to a 27-25 victory over Gardner-Webb . Lowery’s kick came after Matthew Caldwell caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Narii Gaither to give Gardner-Webb a 25-24 lead with 4:50 left to play in the Big South-OVC Association opener. Gardner-Webb (1-2) went 49 yards on its opening drive, grabbing the lead on Gaither’s 1-yard run. Tennessee State (2-1) pulled even on Deveon Bryant’s 24-yard touchdown run late in the quarter.

