Lowe plates winning run during 3-run 8th and Rangers rally to beat Mariners 5-4 in Rocker’s debut

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe drove in the go-ahead run for Texas with an infield single during a three-run eighth inning, hit a solo homer in the seventh, and the Rangers erased a three-run deficit for a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night in top prospect Kumar Rocker’s major league debut.

After Lowe made it a 4-2 game with his seventh-inning homer, Marcus Semien brought Texas within one with a solo homer off Collin Snider (3-3) in the eighth.

Josh Smith reached on an error, Wyatt Langford doubled, and Adolis García drove in Smith on a groundout to shortstop to tie the game at 4-4.

Lowe then hit an infield single to second base to score Langford from third.

Rocker struck out seven while allowing one run on three hits over four innings in his first big league start. The only run he allowed came on a solo homer from Justin Turner in the fourth.

Rocker allowed back to back singles to lead off the first inning, but retired the next six batters.

Randy Arozarena drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in the fifth inning to give the Mariners a two-run lead. Cal Raleigh scored on a wild pitch later in the inning to make it 4-1.

Josh Jung gave Texas the early lead with a solo homer in the second, but the Rangers couldn’t score again off Bryce Miller, who allowed one run on five hits over six innings, with seven strikeouts.

Matt Festa (4-1) got the win with a scoreless seventh.

Kirby Yates pitched the ninth inning for his 30th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers SS Corey Seager will undergo season-ending sports hernia surgery, Rangers GM Chris Young announced on Thursday.

ROSTER MOVE

To make space for Rocker on the roster, RHP Chase Anderson was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom will make his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2023 on Friday. The Mariners have not announced their starter.

