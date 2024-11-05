Lowe, Leggett pace Pitt in 40-point win over Radford

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaland Lowe scored 21 points and Ishmael Leggett recorded a double-double and Pitt beat Radford 96-56 in a season-opener for both teams. Leggett scored 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds. TJ Nesmith made a pair of free throws with 6:02 left before halftime to reduce the Panthers’ lead to 28-24. From there, Pitt used the rest of the half to distance itself and secure the win. Brandon Maclin, Nesmith and Zion Walker led Radford with nine points each.

