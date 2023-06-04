Lowder fans 11, Wake Forest routs Maryland 21-6 at Winston-Salem Regional

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Rhett Lowder struck out 11 batters over six innings while top-seeded Wake Forest pounded Maryland pitching for 15 hits as the Demon Deacons earned a 21-6 win in the Winston-Salem Regional. Wake Forest (49-10) awaits the winner of an elimination game between the Terrapins and George Mason on Sunday and now are one win away from a berth in the super regionals.

